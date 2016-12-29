BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 29 Main Street Capital Corp
* Main Street announces definitive agreement which will result in portfolio company exit
* Daseke Inc recently entered into merger agreement with Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp under which HCAC would merge with Daseke
* Completion of this transaction will result in repayment of Main Street's debt investment
* Completion of this transaction will result in exit of Main Street's equity investment in Daseke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.