US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings reignite rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, updates prices)
Dec 29 Aptose Biosciences Inc :
* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development
* Aptose Biosciences Inc - has successfully manufactured multiple batches of a new drug product formulation for APTO-253
* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of fourth batch, a 40l batch that was intended clinical supply
* Aptose Biosciences - will have to repeat production of fourth batch because of a correctable engineering design incompatibility during filling process
* Aptose - "while we have encountered delays in manufacturing activities, we also have continued mechanistic and pharmacokinetic testing of APTO-253"
* Aptose Biosciences Inc - also continue to advance development of CG'806
* Aptose -expects batch records,release specifications from such new batch, alongwith stability,sterility data,be provided to FDA during q1 2017
* Aptose Biosciences provides update on apto-253 development
* TDS ELECTS TO RECEIVE $75.1 MILLION ANNUALLY FROM FCC'S ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited