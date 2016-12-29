Dec 29 Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Innocoll Holdings - FDA indicated xaracoll should be characterized as drug/device combination, which would require co submit additional information

* Innocoll - company will request a type a meeting with FDA to seek clarification of what additional information, if any, will be required

* Innocoll holdings - FDA determined that application, which was submitted in october 2016, was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review

* Innocoll - co will request type a meeting with fda to respond to several issues believed to be addressable

* Innocoll receives refusal to file letter from U.S. FDA for xaracoll(bupivacaine HCL collagen-matrix implants) new drug application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: