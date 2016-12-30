EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
(Corrects headline to "... to sell its equity interest in China Cord Blood Corp", from ".... to sell its equity interest in China")
Dec 30 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd :
* Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd - as part of transaction, golden meditech agrees to give three years' performance guarantee of ccbc in favour of purchaser
* Golden Meditech to sell its equity interest in china cord blood corporation for cash consideration of rmb5.764 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.