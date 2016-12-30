(Corrects headline to "... to sell its equity interest in China Cord Blood Corp", from ".... to sell its equity interest in China")

Dec 30 Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd :

* Golden Meditech Holdings Ltd - as part of transaction, golden meditech agrees to give three years' performance guarantee of ccbc in favour of purchaser

* Golden Meditech to sell its equity interest in china cord blood corporation for cash consideration of rmb5.764 billion