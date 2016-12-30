Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
Dec 30 Ossen Innovation Co Ltd :
* Ossen Innovation Co Ltd- Wei Hua, chief executive officer of company will act as interim cfo during transition and search period for a new cfo
* Says cfo Feng Peng resigned
* Ossen Innovation announces resignation of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
* Facebook Inc says announcing 3 updates to Trending, a feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on Facebook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)