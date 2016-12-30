Dec 30 Endologix Inc :

* Endologix - letter with guidance for physicians includes a voluntary recall of limited number of first-generation afx devices remaining in inventories

* Endologix - released all sizes of afx and some sizes of afx2 from hold, and developed a plan to release remaining sizes of afx2 as soon as possible

* Endologix - letter with guidance for physicians also includes voluntary recall of some sizes of afx2 related to co-issued product hold

* Endologix Inc - "to date, reported rates of type iii endoleaks with current version of afx (with duraply) and afx2 are very low"

* Endologix provides physicians with updated information about the afx endovascular aaa system