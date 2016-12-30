BRIEF-Textron sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
Dec 30 Iconix Brand Group Inc :
* Iconix Brand Group Inc - deal for $100 million in cash
* Iconix Brand Group Inc - plans to use net proceeds from this transaction plus additional cash to pay down approximately $115 million of debt
* Iconix Brand Group Inc says for 2017, company expects net impact of sale of sharper image brand and repayment of debt to be neutral to earnings
* Iconix Brand Group Inc- transaction is not reflected in company's current guidance
* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper image brand
* Iconix Brand Group Inc- company expects to record a gain on the transaction
* Iconix Brand Group announces agreement to divest sharper image brand
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.