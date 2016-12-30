BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
Dec 30 Gulfmark Offshore Inc
* Gulfmark Offshore terminates tender offer for 6.375% senior notes due 2022
* Terminated previously announced cash tender offer to purchase up to $300 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior notes
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.