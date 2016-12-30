BRIEF-European Commission clears Abbott acquisition of Alere
Dec 30
Abbott Acquisition of St. Jude Medical set to close on January 4, 2017
Abbott Acquisition of st. Jude Medical set to close on January 4, 2017
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.