BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
Dec 30 Energy XXI Ltd
* Energy XXI successfully completes financial restructuring
* Energy XXI Ltd - has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11
* Energy XXI Ltd - in accordance with restructuring plan, Energy XXI gulf coast, as successor to Energy XXI, has appointed a new board of directors
* Energy XXI Ltd says effectively immediately, Energy XXI common stock will cease trading on OTC market
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.