Dec 30 Energy XXI Ltd

* Energy XXI successfully completes financial restructuring

* Energy XXI Ltd - has successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11

* Energy XXI Ltd - in accordance with restructuring plan, Energy XXI gulf coast, as successor to Energy XXI, has appointed a new board of directors

* Energy XXI Ltd says effectively immediately, Energy XXI common stock will cease trading on OTC market