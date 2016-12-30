US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 Granite Construction Inc :
* Granite Construction Inc - granite will book contract into its q4 2016 backlog
* Construction of the project is scheduled to begin in January 2017 and estimated to be complete by august 2017
* Granite subsidiary awarded $23 million power project in new york Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.