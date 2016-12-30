Dow's climb from 10,000 to 20,000 was unusually slow

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 20,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday in an ascent from 10,000 that has taken almost two decades. It took just 42 sessions for the Dow to climb between 19,000 and 20,000, the second-fastest rise between 1,000-point milestones in the average's 120-year history. The Dow's surge in recent months has been fueled by expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will deregulate banks and stimulate the economy. Hitti