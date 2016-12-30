Dec 30 HollyFrontier Corp

* Hollyfrontier corp says unplanned q4 maintenance on its navajo refinery catalytic reforming unit (cru) has been completed

* Hollyfrontier corp says expects crude oil throughput for q4 2016 to average between 425,000 and 435,000 barrels per day

* Cold weather in december at navajo resulted in boiler outages which affected refinery run rates

* Hollyfrontier corp says tulsa refinery also experienced rate reduction in december due to unplanned cru issues

* Hollyfrontier - during downtime tulsa refinery expects to accelerate maintenance for east crude unit, other units originally planned for later in 2017

* Hollyfrontier corporation provides update on fourth quarter refinery maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: