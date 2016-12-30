US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 HollyFrontier Corp
* Hollyfrontier corp says unplanned q4 maintenance on its navajo refinery catalytic reforming unit (cru) has been completed
* Hollyfrontier corp says expects crude oil throughput for q4 2016 to average between 425,000 and 435,000 barrels per day
* Cold weather in december at navajo resulted in boiler outages which affected refinery run rates
* Hollyfrontier corp says tulsa refinery also experienced rate reduction in december due to unplanned cru issues
* Hollyfrontier - during downtime tulsa refinery expects to accelerate maintenance for east crude unit, other units originally planned for later in 2017
* Hollyfrontier corporation provides update on fourth quarter refinery maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.