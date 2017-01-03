BRIEF-Hess forecasts Q1 Bakken production of 90,000 to 95,000 boe/d
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
Jan 3 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Reg-Marathon Petroleum Corporation provides update on strategic actions to enhance shareholder value
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - expects to exchange its economic interests in gp for mplx lp units in conjunction with completion of dropdowns
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - mpc expects to dropdown assets generating \$1.4 billion of EBITDA to mplx as soon as practicable
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - MPC to conduct a full and thorough review of speedway
* Update on review is expected to be provided by mid-2017
* Marathon Petroleum - cash proceeds from dropdowns, ongoing lp distributions expected to fund "substantial ongoing return of capital to mpc shareholders"
* Marathon petroleum Corp - a special committee of mpc board will conduct a full and thorough review of speedway
* Marathon Petroleum corp - MPC plans to dropdown an additional $350 million of ebitda-generating assets by end of q4 of 2017
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - review will include a tax-free separation of speedway to mpc shareholders and other strategic and financial alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.60 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)