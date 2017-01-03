BRIEF-Textron says price pressure in Q4 hurt business jet volume - Conf call
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
Jan 3 Sg Spirit Gold Inc :
* Sg spirit gold to review strategic acquisition opportunities
* Board of directors has initiated a review of potential strategic acquisition opportunities for company
* Sg spirit gold - has signed a non-binding letter of intent with northern lights marijuana company limited to with view to pursuing acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.