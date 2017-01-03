BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says NYSE MKT will be known as NYSE American
* New York Stock Exchange will continue to operate as premium venue for corporate listings
Jan 3 Sito Mobile Ltd
* Sito Mobile announces preliminary media placement revenue results for 4th quarter
* Sito Mobile says preliminary media placement revenue for quarter ending December 31, 2016, is expected to be in range of $7.3 -$7.6 million
* Q4 hurt by restrained advertising spending during "period of heightened and elongated media focus on this year's U.S. election"
* "Revenue and bookings activity picked back up again in December" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces public offering of common stock
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexican cement company Cemex SAB de CV said on Wednesday it was going ahead with its plan to sell its 23 percent stake in Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, a move that could raise as much as $410 million.