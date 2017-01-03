BRIEF-Textron says price pressure in Q4 hurt business jet volume - Conf call
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
Jan 3 Air Transport Services Group Inc :
* Atsg subsidiary airborne maintenance and engineering services to acquire pemco world air services
* Air transport services group inc - pemco acquisition is expected to be accretive to atsg's earnings starting in 2017.
* Air transport services group inc - company did not assume any pemco debt in connection with acquisition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.