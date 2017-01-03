BRIEF-Textron sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
Jan 3 Pcm Inc :
* Pcm acquires stratiform, a technology leader in microsoft cloud-based solutions
* Pcm purchased all outstanding shares of capital stock of stratiform in transaction for a purchase price of c$2.1 million
* Pcm inc says currently expects this strategic acquisition will initially have an immaterial effect on its bottom line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.