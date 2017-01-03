Jan 3 GeNeuro SA :

* GeNeuro provides update on GNbAC1 multiple sclerosis clinical program

* Enrollment completed for CHANGE-MS study ahead of schedule; 6-month top-line results now expected in early 4Q2017

* U.S. study in secondary progressive MS patients planned for 2H 2017

* ANGEL-MS study launched, dosing of first patient expected in April 2017