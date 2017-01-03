BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 GeNeuro SA :
* GeNeuro provides update on GNbAC1 multiple sclerosis clinical program
* Enrollment completed for CHANGE-MS study ahead of schedule; 6-month top-line results now expected in early 4Q2017
* U.S. study in secondary progressive MS patients planned for 2H 2017
* ANGEL-MS study launched, dosing of first patient expected in April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.