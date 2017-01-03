Jan 3 Interactive Brokers Group Inc :
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for
December 2016, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* 592 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTs) in Dec.,
6 pct lower than prior year and 19 pct lower than prior month
* Ending client equity of $85.5 billion, 27 pct higher than
prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month for December
* Ending client credit balances of $41.5 billion in Dec, 13
pct higher than prior year and 1 pct lower than prior month
* 385 thousand client accounts in Dec, 16 pct higher than
prior year and 1 pct higher than prior month
