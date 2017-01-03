BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million
Jan 3 New Mountain Finance Corp :
* New Mountain Finance Corporation extends share repurchase program
* Board of directors has authorized an extension of a program for purpose of repurchasing up to $50 million worth of its common stock
* Expects repurchase program to be in place until earlier of December 31, 2017
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.