Jan 3 CTI Industries Corp

* CTI Industries Corporation board approves acquisition of foil balloon converting machines

* Machines are on order and are expected to be in production by April 2017

* "expect new converting machines to increase our production capacity for foil balloons by 25 pct to 30 pct"

* CTI Industries - expect efficiencies in cost as unit volume of production increases and as we produce some of our products at our plant in Guadalajara