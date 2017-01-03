BRIEF-Textron sees FY 2017 revenue about $14.3 billion
* Textron reports fourth quarter 2016 results; enters agreement to acquire Arctic Cat Inc.; announces 2017 financial outlook
Jan 3 CTI Industries Corp
* CTI Industries Corporation board approves acquisition of foil balloon converting machines
* Machines are on order and are expected to be in production by April 2017
* "expect new converting machines to increase our production capacity for foil balloons by 25 pct to 30 pct"
* CTI Industries - expect efficiencies in cost as unit volume of production increases and as we produce some of our products at our plant in Guadalajara Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bob Evans Farms-will be obligated to pay to golden gate capital termination fee of $15.0 million if purchase agreement terminated in certain circumstances
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.