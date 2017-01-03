Jan 3 Intel Corp
* Intel to acquire 15 percent ownership of HERE
* Intel Corp - HERE will add Intel's nominee to its
supervisory board of directors when transaction closes
* Intel - co, HERE signed agreement to collaborate on
research and development of "highly scalable proof-of-concept
architecture"
* Intel Corp - to buy 15 percent ownership stake in HERE
from HERE's current indirect shareholders : Audi AG, BMW AG,
Daimler AG
* Intel will also work with Audi AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG
to test the proof-of-concept architecture
* Intel - to nominate Doug Davis, SVP and general manager of
automated driving group (ADG) at Intel, to HERE's supervisory
board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: