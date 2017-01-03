BRIEF-Abbott CEO says is optimistic about the Trump administration: Conf Call
* Abbott says expect challenging conditions in China's nutrition market to continue in the near term: Conf Call
Jan 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc :
* Sinclair amends and extends bank credit agreement
* Sinclair extended maturity date of its term B loans from April 9, 2020 and July 31, 2021 to January 3, 2024
* Unit has amended certain terms and extended maturity date of certain loans under its existing bank credit facility
* Sinclair added additional operating flexibility, reduction in some pricing terms related to loans, existing revolving credit facility
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.