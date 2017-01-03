Jan 4 Digital Realty Trust Inc
* Digital Realty provides initial 2017 outlook and schedules
4q16 earnings release and conference call
* Expects to deliver 2017 core ffo per share within a range
of $5.90-$6.10
* Digital Realty Trust Inc says foreign currency
translation is expected to represent a headwind of approximately
1%-3% in 2017
* On a constant-currency basis, year-over-year core ffo per
share growth is expected to be approximately 7%.
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $6.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
