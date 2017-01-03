Jan 3 Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. strengthens executive leadership team to further support growth initiatives

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - Brian Goldberg, Amplify's chief financial officer, will transition into newly created role of chief strategy officer

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - Transition of Brian Goldberg to new role will occur upon appointment of a new chief financial officer in 2017

* Amplify Snack Brands - Board will conduct executive search for positions of chief financial officer and general manager/president North America