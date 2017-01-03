Jan 3 Amplify Snack Brands Inc
* Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. strengthens executive
leadership team to further support growth initiatives
* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - Brian Goldberg, Amplify's chief
financial officer, will transition into newly created role of
chief strategy officer
* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - Transition of Brian Goldberg to
new role will occur upon appointment of a new chief financial
officer in 2017
* Amplify Snack Brands - Board will conduct executive search
for positions of chief financial officer and general
manager/president North America
