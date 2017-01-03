BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Gladstone Land Corp
* Gladstone Land acquires farmland in Colorado
* Gladstone Land - Deal for about $9.1 million in cash, 233,952 common units of limited partnership interest in its operating partnership
* Op units issued were valued at $12.93 per unit, resulting in total consideration of $12.1 million
* Entered into a triple-net lease agreement with existing operator on property for an initial term that runs through 2020
* Gladstone Land -Initial term of lease provides for annual rent escalations and an overall, straight-line capitalization rate of 5.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.
Jan 25 Media group MTG, controlled by Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said on Wednesday it had sold its stake in Czech FTV Prima Holding and was considering raising its ownership in online gaming firm InnoGames.