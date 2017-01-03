Jan 3 Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Acura Pharmaceuticals exploring strategic alternatives

* Acura Pharmaceuticals - alternatives to a sale of company include a capital raising transaction, a licensing transaction and a sale of certain assets

* Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc - has retained Roth Capital Partners to assist in financing and strategic alternatives process

* Exploring a full range of financing and strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of company