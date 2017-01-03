Abbott Labs' sales rise 2.8 pct
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
Jan 3 Biolife Solutions Inc
* Biolife Solutions restructures biologistex joint venture
* Biolife Solutions Inc - Biolife will convert its outstanding loan to JV into a capital contribution
* Announced restructuring of its biologistex CCM LLC joint venture formed with SAVSU Technologies LLC
* Biolife Solutions Inc - SAVSU will contribute all of its cold chain related operations, technology, IP and assets to JV
* Biolife Solutions Inc - Mike Rice, Biolife CEO, will remain a member of JV's management committee
* Biolife Solutions - ownership interest in JV to initially be reduced from 52 pct to 45 pct; JV's operating results to no longer be consolidated with co's results
* Biolife Solutions - to market and sell EVO subscriptions, provide ongoing fulfillment, customer support for 20 pct commission on revenue from sales, marketing
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.