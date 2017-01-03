Jan 3 Ci Financial Corp

* CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - Reported preliminary assets under management at December 31, 2016 of $117.5 billion and total assets of $155.6 billion

* CI Financial Corp - CI's average assets under management for Q4 were $114.8 billion, versus $112.3 billion for Q3 of 2016

* CI Financial Corp says assets under management grew by $6.4 billion or 5.8 percent in 2016 and increased 0.3 percent in month of December