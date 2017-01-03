Jan 3 Southcross Energy Partners LP :
* Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. announces amendment to
revolving credit facility and new equity investment
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - amendment provides for a
full two-year suspension of leverage covenants in credit
agreement through 2018
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - amendment also effects a
reduction of total revolver commitment from $200 million to $145
million
* Amendment also provides for a new $15 million funding
commitment from Southcross' parent company
* Southcross Energy Partners LP - amendment also effects
further reductions of total revolver commitment to $115
million by December 31, 2018
* Southcross Energy Partners-$17 million investment in
Southcross by parent of general partner has been made, will be
used to pay down revolver borrowings
* Southcross Energy Partners - approximately 11.5 million
Southcross common units were issued in exchange for investment
by parent of its general partner
