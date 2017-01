Jan 3 Idex Corp

* Idex Corporation names William Grogan as chief financial officer

* Idex Corp -Before joining Idex, Grogan most recently served as director of finance, store operations at Walgreen Company from 2011 to 2012

* Idex - Michael Yates, who has served as co's interim CFO since Sep 2016, will resume his position as vice president and chief accounting officer