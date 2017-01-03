BUZZ-DJI sailing toward rougher waves as 20K beckons
** DJI set to challenge 20k at open as post-election rally picks up steam again; that said, Elliott Wave (EW) pattern suggests upside limited
Jan 3 Nivalis Therapeutics Inc
* Nivalis Therapeutics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - board of directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - board has established a special committee to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - company also intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc says has engaged Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. To act as its strategic financial advisor for review process
* Nivalis Therapeutics - intends to complete its ongoing SNO-7 trial of cavosonstat in patients with cf who are currently taking kalydeco (ivacaftor)
* Nivalis Therapeutics - to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value from clinical assets and cash resources
* Nivalis Therapeutics - potential strategic alternatives that may be explored include acquisition, merger, business combination other strategic deals
* Nivalis Therapeutics Inc - ongoing SNO-7 trial of cavosonstat in patients with cf is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported quarterly sales just shy of Wall Street expectations, largely weighed by a strong dollar and waning demand for its nutrition products, and forecast current-quarter adjusted profit below estimates.
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units