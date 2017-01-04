Jan 4 Assurant Inc :
* Assurant acquires Green Tree Insurance Agency, Inc.
* Assurant Inc - acquisition will have minimal impact to
Assurant's gaap earnings in 2017.
* Assurant Inc - deal for $125 million
* Deal with a potential earnout of up to $25 million
* Assurant Inc - expects deal to generate roughly $25
million of incremental annualized net earned premium and fee
income in 2017
* Assurant Inc - Green Tree Insurance Agency will be an
indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of assurant with offices in
Rapid city, SD and St. Paul, MN
* Assurant Inc - agreed to acquire Green Tree Insurance
Agency, Inc from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walter Investment
Management Corp
