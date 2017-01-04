BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
Jan 4 Bruker Corp :
* Bruker announces acquisition of CMO Invivo Biotech to expand molecular biology, microbiology and pathology consumables and assay business
* Bruker Corp - financial details of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bruker announces acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
