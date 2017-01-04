Jan 4 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :
* Ocular therapeutix(tm) announces additional successful
results for Phase 3 clinical trial of dextenza(tm)
* Ocular therapeutix inc - statistically significant
secondary endpoint of absence of ocular flare confirms further
evidence of reduction of inflammation
* Ocular therapeutix inc - secondary endpoint was
statistically superior to placebo at all measured time points
* Ocular therapeutix - dextenza has exhibited a favorable
safety profile and has been well tolerated in all clinical
trials, regardless of indication
* Ocular therapeutix inc - plans to resubmit nda to fda for
dextenza for treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic
surgery early in q1 of 2017
* Ocular therapeutix inc - intends to submit supplemental
nda for dextenza to broaden its label to include an indication
for post-surgical inflammation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: