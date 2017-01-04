BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 4 IGM Financial Inc
* IGM Financial Inc announces December 2016 mutual fund sales and total assets under management
* mutual fund assets under management were $137.1 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016
mutual fund assets under management were $137.1 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016

total assets under management were $141.8 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
