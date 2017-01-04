UPDATE 3-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
Jan 4 Rockwell Collins Inc :
* Rockwell Collins expands airport passenger processing offering with acquisition of Pulse.Aero
* Pulse.Aero's products and services will be integrated into airport systems portfolio of co's information management services business
* Has acquired Pulse.Aero Limited, a UK-based company specializing in self-service bag drop solutions and airline applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.