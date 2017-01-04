BRIEF-Old Point National Bank enters agreement for ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
Jan 4 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :
* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Chicago-based Gruppo Marcucci LLC
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Led by partners Rhonda Marcucci and Ed Barry, Gruppo Marcucci team will continue to operate from their current location
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.