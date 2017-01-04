BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 5 Mistras Group Inc
* Mistras group announces results for q2 fiscal year 2017
* Q2 revenue $176.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $183 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mistras Group - to take minor staffing actions to adjust headcounts reposition some of labs, resulting in severance expense in upcoming reporting period
* Mistras Group - changing fiscal year end to dec 31, effective for dec 31, 2016, to better align budgeting, planning cycles with most customers
* Mistras Group Inc - have not completed planning and budgeting process for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
