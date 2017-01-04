BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 5 Macy's Inc
* Macy's, inc. Reports november/december sales and revises 2016 guidance
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10 excluding items
* Macy's -comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis declined by 2.1 percent in months of november and december 2016 combined
* Macy's inc says on an owned basis, comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent in combined november/december period
* Macy's inc says " while our sales trend is consistent with lower end of our guidance, we had anticipated sales would be stronger"
* Macy's - for 2016, maintains sales guidance of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent decrease in comparable sales on owned plus licensed basis, and expects to come in at lower end of guidance
* Macy's inc says for fiscal 2016 expects comparable sales on an owned basis to be approximately 50 basis points lower
* Fy earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $25.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
