Jan 5 Macy's Inc

* Macy's, inc. Reports november/december sales and revises 2016 guidance

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.95 to $3.10 excluding items

* Macy's -comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis declined by 2.1 percent in months of november and december 2016 combined

* Macy's inc says on an owned basis, comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent in combined november/december period

* Macy's inc says " while our sales trend is consistent with lower end of our guidance, we had anticipated sales would be stronger"

* Macy's - for 2016, maintains sales guidance of 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent decrease in comparable sales on owned plus licensed basis, and expects to come in at lower end of guidance

* Macy's inc says for fiscal 2016 expects comparable sales on an owned basis to be approximately 50 basis points lower

* Fy earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $25.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: