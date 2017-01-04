BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arena Pharmaceuticals and Eisai amend marketing and supply agreement for BELVIQ globally
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - financial terms of revised agreement are expected to provide arena with $23 million of cash payments
* Arena Pharma-financial terms of revised deal expected to provide co with over $80 million of potential cost relief on current lorcaserin development obligations
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - will continue to be eligible to receive royalty payments on net sales of Belviq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
