UPDATE 3-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds executive comment, shares)
Jan 4 RPM International Inc
* RPM acquires two companies with combined annual net sales of $42 million
* RPM International Inc - expect addition of Prochem, which will be integrated into legend brands' current offering of professional cleaning products
* RPM International Inc - terms of transactions, which are expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 CPFL Energia, Brazil's largest private power company, is eying acquisitions in power generation and distribution as an investment by China's State Grid boosts its growth plans, Chief Executive Officer André Dorf said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Brazil's Odebrecht SA is working on a thorough revamping of compliance rules that could lead to the appointment of more independent board members and a definitive exit of the namesake family from the board of the scandal-tarnished conglomerate, a person with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday.