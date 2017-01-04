BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 4 Resources Connection Inc
* Resources Connection, Inc reports second quarter results for fiscal 2017
* Q2 revenue $147.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.6 million
* Gross margin was 38.3 pct in Q2 of fiscal 2017, compared to 39.0 pct in prior year's Q2
* Q2 earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING