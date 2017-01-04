Jan 4 Resources Connection Inc

* Resources Connection, Inc reports second quarter results for fiscal 2017

* Q2 revenue $147.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $145.6 million

* Gross margin was 38.3 pct in Q2 of fiscal 2017, compared to 39.0 pct in prior year's Q2

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S