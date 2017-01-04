BRIEF-Old Point National Bank enters agreement for ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
Jan 5 Ares Capital Corp
* Ares Capital Corporation expands credit facilities in conjunction with acquisition of american capital, ltd.
* Ares capital - increased total debt facility capacity from $2.2 billion to $3.5 billion, including commitment increases, extensions on two of its three facilities
* Ares Capital Corp says total commitments to facility increased from $540 million to $1.0 billion
* Ares Capital - in addition, co expanded and extended maturity of its revolving funding facility with wells fargo and bank of America Merrill Lynch
* Ares Capital Corp says final maturity of facility was extended from May 2019 to January 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The top executives of Aetna and Humana on Tuesday issued a joint statement saying that they continue to believe in their $34 billion merger deal after a court ruled against it for antitrust reasons, and said that they would consider all available options.