BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019
Jan 4 Chase Corp
* Chase Corporation announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.10
* Chase - Continued volatility of British pound, as compared to both USD and Euro, will continue to affect co's earnings through fiscal 2017
Q1 revenue $61.4 million
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016