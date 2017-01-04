BRIEF-HOWARD BANCORP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Jan 4 Richardson Electronics Ltd
* Richardson Electronics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Richardson Electronics Ltd - net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2017 were $33.8 million, nearly flat compared to net sales of $34.1 million in prior year's Q2
* Richardson Electronics Ltd - net loss for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was $2.5 million, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in Q2 of 2016
* Q2 sales $33.8 million versus $34.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)