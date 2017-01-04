BRIEF-HOWARD BANCORP ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Jan 4 Newmarket Corp
* Newmarket Corporation issues $250 million senior unsecured notes
* Newmarket Corp - issued $250 million in senior unsecured notes with Prudential Capital Group
* Newmarket Corp - notes bear interest at rate of 3.78 pct per year and mature in January 2029
* Newmarket Corp says interest on notes is payable semiannually and principal payments of $50 million are payable annually commencing in January 2025
* Newmarket Corp - proceeds will be used by company and its subsidiaries to finance working capital needs among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HOWARD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* REPORTS 6.04 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2koeQ6f) Further company coverage:
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds Italian prosecutor)