BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 4 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces top-line results of confirmatory Phase 3 trial of Macrilen
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc says evaluating outcome of trial and will determine in near future whether it will continue with development of Macrilen
* Aeterna Zentaris - results did not meet pre-defined equivalence criteria which required success for percent negative agreement, percent positive agreement
* Aeterna Zentaris - we are "disappointed" regarding outcome of trial, will re-direct resources to completion of on-going Phase 3 clinical trial of zoptrex
* Aeterna Zentaris - trial of Macrilen failed to achieve goal of validating single oral dose of macimorelin for evaluation of AGHD using ITT as comparator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
Jan 24 The Standing Rock Sioux tribe in a statement on Tuesday said it opposed U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order that would allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.