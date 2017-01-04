Jan 5 Kaizen Discovery Inc

* Kaizen Discovery appoints industry veteran tom peregoodoff as president and ceo

* Kaizen Discovery inc says peregoodoff will replace eric finlayson as company's ceo

* Appointed peregoodoff as co's new president and chief executive officer, effective wednesday

* Finlayson will remain with kaizen in his role as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: